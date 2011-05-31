Peavey Releases MediaMatrix NION nE

Peavey has announced the immediate availability of the MediaMatrix NION nE, a new DSP platform designed for cost efficiency in mid-market applications.

The MediaMatrix NION nE.

The NION nE utilizes high-performance audio algorithms and a configurable DSP core, as well as the MediaMatrix nWare control software.

"The goal for the MediaMatrix NION nE was to bring the power of NION and nWare to every level of the contracting market," said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics. "The new NION nE provides all of the core capabilities of the NION platform at a new, lower price point, putting the depth and flexibility of MediaMatrix into the hands of any consultant or contractor."

The NION nE supports up to 32 channels of analog audio and up to 64 channels of AES digital audio via four Nio card slots in the NION nE frame. It uses the same Nio cards as a standard NION frame, so users get the same selection and variety of input and output options, including the new Nio-AEC echo cancellation card. The NION nE also accepts CobraNet or Dante digital audio transport network cards, which are optional.

The NION nE is built on the same foundation as the NION n3 and nX.