SYNNEX Visual Solutions Directors Honored

SYNNEX Corporation has announced that two directors of the SYNNEX Visual Solutions group were honored for their achievements by top industry organizations.

Sandi Stambaugh, director of visual solutions product management for SYNNEX Corporation, was the recipient of the NSCA Movers & Shakers Award. Tommy Plumer, director of visual solutions sales for SYNNEX Corporation, received recognition from PSNI. These awards showcase the industry’s recognition and appreciation of key members of the SYNNEX Visual Solutions team, and SYNNEX’ continued growth and commitment to this business segment.

The NSCA Movers & Shakers Award recognizes more than twenty individuals who were nominated by their industry peers as up-and-coming leaders, innovators and skilled professionals within the industry.

“No doubt Sandi is deserving of this recognition,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “She has demonstrated significant influence through her ability to quickly grasp the ins and outs of the AV industry. Her role at SYNNEX is crucial to meeting the needs of its customers and she has proven herself through strong product knowledge and development of strong industry partnerships through networking with associations like NSCA and our members.”

Tommy Plumer was recognized by PSNI for outstanding partnership and commitment to the PSNI organization at the InfoComm11 Conference in Orlando, FL.

Tom Roberts, co-director of PSNI, said: “Tommy has done an excellent job at facilitating a strong relationship between our two organizations. His enthusiasm and commitment to PSNI is peerless. He is well respected, and giving him this award was a small way to honor him for his excellence.”