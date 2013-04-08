OWI Introduces Combo Power Supply and Self-Amplified Speaker System

The What: OWI has introduced a combination UL energy star power supply and self-amplified speaker system great for schools, hotels, conference rooms, and training rooms.





The What Else: Self-amplified speakers are the perfect audio partners for projectors, microphones, music and paging applications. By placing the amplifier within inches of the speaker, maximum damping control of the speaker due to low source impedance is achieved. The result is optimum high fidelity reproduction and response without an external amplifier. With up to 25 watts of class AB power delivered directly to the speaker.One More Thing: These combo systems come in either black or white.