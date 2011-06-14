Meyer Sound Pushes Live Experience at InfoComm

Meyer Sound is presenting its Constellation acoustic system, D-Mitri digital audio platform, and recently introduced loudspeakers including the JM-1P arrayable loudspeaker and MINA line array loudspeaker, at this years InfoComm.

The demonstrations will also include the D-Mitri digital audio platform, which employs the AVB (Audio/Video Bridging) standards. D-Mitri will showcase its role as a comprehensive AV production solution by controlling not only dynamic surround sound effects but also complex lighting effects and video cues.