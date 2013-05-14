Engage Unveils Digital Signage Installation for Bloomberg

Engage, in conjunction with SOCA and Jump Studios, has completed two installations for Bloomberg’s headquarters in New York. The installations consist of a sculptural piece known as The Scroll and a touch screen table known as The Hub. These dynamic installations are designed to capture the Bloomberg brand and dynamically describe the many facets of their business.



The Scroll



The Hub



Designed by the Studio of Cinematic Architecture (SOCA) and Jump Studios, and realized by Engage, The Scroll is a digital information display delivering Bloomberg news and data in a compelling and unexpected way. The data surface appears to protrude from the wall on an array of colorful lights. These lights respond in real time to the changing colour of the content displayed on the surface. The Scroll screen surface was created using three LED back-lit 46” NEC Syncmaster LCD screens mounted vertically in portrait format.

The Hub is an interactive version of The Scroll. It offers a stream of information about Bloomberg, but on an interactive, multitouch table – a 55” MultiTaction Cell display manufactured by MultiTouch Ltd. Accessible from all sides, the MultiTaction Cell processes an unlimited number of concurrent touches so that any number of users around the table can operate it. The device runs MultiTouch’s latest Hybrid Tacking firmware, which repels ambient light which can cause interference.

“The Scroll is a colorful and playful piece of digital furniture,” said Steve Blyth, managing director of Engage. “It gives the impression that a piece of wall has actually come bursting out under the pressure of all the news being produced by Bloomberg. For anyone passing through the lobby, it’s a real head-turner, as is The Hub which allows visitors to interact with their environment and underscores Bloomberg’s leadership in the fast-paced news industry.”