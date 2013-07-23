Over Two Hundred Businesses and Organizations Receive ETCP Recognition

ETCP revealed that the Recognized Contractor/Employer/Labor Provider Program now has more than 200 participants.

These companies and organizations demonstrate Best Practices by utilizing ETCP Certificants and by encouraging their employees and members to become ETCP Certified. All who participate are listed on the ETCP website and may use the logo that is associated with their designation. It is essential to the success of the program that industry leaders show their support of the program.

“Embracing ETCP and PLASA’s safety guidelines have been a big part of how we continue to earn trust and therefore, marketability,” vice president, Operations, JCALPRO, Elise Bechard said.

There are 16 IATSE Locals who participate as ETCP Recognized Labor Providers and their support is immeasurable.

“IATSE Local One has realized the importance of having as many ETCP Certified members as possible,” said Paul Dean, Jr., theatrical business manager, Local One. “Certification allows for the ability to negotiate higher compensation for certain positions. In New York City theatres, I have encountered insurance adjustors who indicate that the presence of ETCP Certified technicians would lead to lowered insurance rates for employers.”

Companies who have full-time Certified Employees on staff may sign the Best Practices Agreement to become ETCP Recognized Employers. The Contractor designation is for those who do not have Certified Technicians on staff, but they hire them on a project basis. The Labor Provider is targeted towards organizations who provide ETCP Certified Technicians to job sites.

The ETCP Council members are key leaders drawn from entertainment business, labor, facilities, associations, and academia representing the diversity of the entertainment industry. Membership includes PLASA, Actsafe, AMPTP, Cirque du Soleil/MGM MIRAGE, CITT, Disney Theatrical Productions, IAVM, IATSE, InfoComm, The League, Live Nation, PRG, TEA, and USITT. ETCP is a PLASA initiative created to promote industry safety.