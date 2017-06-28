NSCA Grows Member Advisory Council, Adds New Areas of Expertise

NSCA has announced its new Member Advisory Council (MAC) roster. Formed two years ago to connect NSCA members to a trusted group of professionals who can share business insights and best practices, the organization recently re-evaluated its members and partnered with seven new companies.

The new MAC consists of AVNation, a digital media outlet covering the AV industry; CharTec, which provides sales, marketing, and other services; Corporate Sales Coaches, a firm specializing in helping companies improve their sales, leadership, and customer service; Cronin Corp., which helps integrators create supplier programs and partnerships to enable growth; Enterprise Performance Consulting, a business and management consulting firm; Navigate Management Consulting, a consultancy specializing in middle-market AV companies; and Stiernberg Consulting, which provides industry-focused business development services.

“The Member Advisory Council has already helped several integrators and industry manufacturers face business challenges, make transformative changes, and thrive through hard times,” said Mike Abernathy, NSCA director of business resources. “This group can help NSCA members generate more revenue, close more sales, get more projects into the pipeline, improve staff productivity, create efficient processes, and turn a higher profit.”