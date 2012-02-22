Audio Authority Joins InfoComm

Lexington, KY--Audio Authority announced that it has joined InfoComm International.

Audio Authority will also showcase their new SonaFlextm audio matrix amplifier at the 2012 InfoComm Expo, located at the Las Vegas Convention center on June 13-15.

“We are very pleased to be members of InfoComm," said Bob Sollee, president of Audio Authority. "They have an outstanding reputation in the Pro AV industry. Our membership gives us the opportunity to expand our reach into commercial markets such as house of worship, hospitality, corporate and educational facilities."

“Hundreds of thousands of Audio Authority intercom and retail demonstration products have been installed in commercial facilities over the last 35 years,” said Sollee. “However, over the past eight years we’ve developed a compelling audio/video switching and distribution product line, designed specifically for the audio/video integrator. We’re excited to share these products with a new group of AV professionals at the InfoComm expo this year.”

One of these products is the SonaFlex SF-16M 16-Channel Matrix Amplifier, scheduled to ship late Q1 of this year. The SF-16M features 16 RCA and 2 Cat 5 based “FlexPort” inputs, all which can be configured as mono or stereo and switched to 16 amplified outputs at 60W per channel. Using optional FlexPort audio wallplates, the installer can input balanced line level, mic level, analog RCA and digital audio sources over a single Cat 5 connection up to 1,000 feet away from the SF-16M. The SF-16M can mix FlexPort audio inputs and apply DSP to any amplified output. Additionally, an audio override feature allows for applications such as paging, local source override and room combining.