Powersoft M-Force Technology

After a development cycle spanning more than four years, Powersoft has unveiled the M-Force.



Designed specifically for loudspeaker manufacturers and powered by Powersoft proprietary Switch Mode amplification, M-Force is a linear motor characterized by a moving magnet and genuine push-pull behavior. M-Force integrates with other technologies developed by Powersoft such as Differential Pressure Control (DPC) already used in subwoofers using IPAL technology.

M-Force is currently being tested in the field in collaboration with a select group of loudspeaker manufactures and live sound engineers. The goal is to offer a “system oriented” package for selected loudspeaker manufacturers to produce unsurpassed low frequency performance: a shift from the traditional moving coil and cone.

With respect to conventional transducers, M-Force requires less power from the amplifier to produce higher sound pressure levels (SPL) with extremely low levels of distortion. Unlike conventional loudspeakers, M-Force is a genuine push-pull engine where the magnetic field interacts in a linear fashion to provide a controlled force to the moving elements. The transducer is completely free of moving electrical conductors, which in turn maximizes the efficiency and reliability of the whole system. The extremely high motor strength, typically one order of magnitude above conventional technologies, yields to a natural, controlled sound and negligible power compression at the highest sound levels. The extreme displacement capabilities allow an increase in SPL in relation to the size ratio of the cabinet design.