Primacoustic Launches New London Kits

Vancouver, BC--Primacoustic has developed two additional room treatment kits.

"It just made sense to expand our line of room kits," said Primacoustic product specialist Jay Porter. "The London 12 is a great success. It offers the user a complete package of professional grade acoustical treatment that looks great, works great and is economical. Our next logical step was to develop kits that could accommodate smaller rooms and specialty applications."

The London 8 starter kit is priced at $199. The London 10 increases the panel count for more control and adapts to larger spaces.

All Primacoustic Broadway panels are made from premium 6lb glass wool. Edges are resin treated and the surfaces are encapsulated in micromesh. The panels are then covered in a durable acoustic fabric and offered in choice of three colors. Broadway panels are further tested to meet stringent class-1/A requirements for safe use in commercial buildings. Each London kit comes complete with hanging hardware, screws and wall anchors.