BEHRINGER Releases X32 PRODUCER Rack-Mountable Console

The What: BEHRINGER’s new X32 PRODUCER, the latest full-featured, rack-mountable console from the X32 Digital Mixer family, is now available through dealers and distributors worldwide.

The For Who: With 16 MIDAS-designed mic preamps, 8 stereo FX engines, a 32 x 32 channel USB 2.0 audio interface – plus computer, iPad or iPhone remote control, the X32 PRODUCER is ideal for professional live sound duties, as well as recording and studio applications.

The What Else: The most compact of the X32 family of consoles, the X32 PRODUCER offers motorized faders, on-board stereo FX racks with studio-grade reverbs, compressors, delays, EQs and more. The PRODUCER also lightens the load by alleviating the need to carry expensive and space-consuming outboard signal processing gear. Inputs and Outputs can be expanded via AES50 ports on the console that permit the easy addition of up to six optional S16 digital stage boxes, for an additional 16 remote mic preamps and 8 XLR outputs per device. Sophisticated routing is made simple through the PRODUCER’s onboard color TFT screen.