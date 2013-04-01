DVEO Unveils Stream Bucket IP/IP Professional Archiving System

The What: At the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11, DVEO will introduce its new remotely manageable recorder and professional archiving system for IP streams, at Booth SU6505.

The Stream Bucket IP/IP was developed for broadcasters and content providers to capture video streams for archiving. It can also be used to repurpose one’s streams at a later date.

The What Else: The Stream Bucket IP/IP simultaneously records up to ten 1080i/p HD or 50 SD streams, with manual or scheduled inputs. Capture protocols are HLS, UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, RTMP (Open Flash – pull only), or MMS.

The Stream Bucket IP/IP creates files with specified identities that can be readily accessed via other devices over the Internet. It supports H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1 file recording in native format, or customers can alter the resolutions, bit rates, or codecs.

The system can create and store files with multiple bit rates and resolutions. Supported input file types are H.264 or MPEG-2 transport streams, or MP4.

"We look forward to launching the Stream Bucket at NAB 2013," said Laszlo Zoltan, sales manager for DVEO. "Our customers will find it indispensable for compliance recording, as-run proof for stream ads, archiving IP camera footage, live stream capture, and more. We also offer this product as part of our Infinity Streamer product line of streaming playout servers."