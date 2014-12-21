2015 DIGI Award Winners Announced

As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards–and on behalf of the Judges– I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2015 DIGI Awards. Another record crop of excellent entries– from all categories including Best New Products, Transportation Applications, Retail, Entertainment Venues, and more.

The winners do not just indicate superior technology but offer a roadmap of how digital signage and DOOH best practices are playing out in market, with real-world solutions and products.

The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.

The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.

Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award.

2015 DIGI Awards

Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store

Winner: MM Solution, for Shopping City–one of the largest shopping centers in Austria with more than 200 shops, covering more than 915,000 sq ft and serving 35,000+ visitors.

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

Winner: Omnivex Corporation, for the Interactive Wayfinding Kiosks at San Francisco International Airport.

• Best Deployment, Entertainment Venue

Winner: Reflect Systems, for the Cedar Fair Fun TV Implementation– eleven amusement parks across the U.S. and Canada.

• Best Deployment, Sports Venue

Winner: X2O Media, for the Cisco TORONTO 2015 Countdown Clock, designed to count down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds to the opening ceremonies of the 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Games.



Best Content for Digital Signage, Winners:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

Winner: Reality Interactive, for the Time Warner Cable Flagship Store, interactive demos of the full range of free Time Warner Cable Apps.

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (digital signage for a corporate campus)

Winner: X2O Media, for Lockheed Martin’s Velocity News Network (VNN) to engage and inform members of its non-wired workforce.

• Best Content, Interactive

Winner: Pixel Inspiration, and Scala, for the transformation of the Argos in-store environment.



New Products for Digital Signage, Winners:

• Best 4K Display Device

Winner: Planar Systems, Inc., for the Planar UltraRes Series line of 84" and 98" 4K professional LCD displays.

• Best 4K Display Device/TouchScreen

Winner: LG Electronics, for the LG 84-inch Ultra HD Multi-Touch Signage Display.

• Best Media Player

Winner: BrightSign, for the BrightSign 4K1042 Networked Multi-Control Interactive Player, with true 4K content delivery.

• Best 4K Content Routing Device

Winner: Black Magic, for the Smart Videohub family of professional SDI video routers, with 6G-SDI technology.

• Best Social Media App for Digital Signage

Winner: CastNET, for CastNET SocialView, supporting automatic Twitter tweets and Facebook Posts in casino gaming applications.

• Best Digital Signage Mounting Device

Winner: Peerless, for the Peerless DST975-4 Multi-Display Ceiling Mount.

• Best Content Management Software/Web-based

Winner: Four Winds International, for FWI’s latest release, Software 5.0, improving how clients build, deploy and manage their enterprise visual communications network.

• Best New Generation Display Device

Winner: Panasonic, for the PT-RZ670U lamp-free projector featuring 6,500 lumens of brightness.

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

Winner: Samsung, for the Samsung DB22D-T, small-form factor commercial display, with the next-generation Samsung Smart Signage Platform.

• Best New Display Device, Large Screen

Winner: Planar Systems, for the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System with G2 Architecture.

• Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays

Winner: BenQ America Corp, for the BenQ DH550C Dual-Sided Display.