Turbosound Japan Launches

TOKYO, JAPAN--Turbosound Japan, a new partnership between Turbosound Ltd and All Access Inc, will be launched at the Inter BEE show which takes place in Tokyo from November 17th to 19th. To accompany the launch a wide selection of Turbosound products will be exhibited – including the Flex Array tour sound systems; the new TFM-560 and RACKDP-50 professional bi-amped floor monitor package; the elegantly styled IMPACT architectural loudspeakers; and Turbosound’s complete range of dedicated sound contracting products – with experts from Japan and the UK on hand to advise and demonstrate.

President of All Access Cozy Hattori commented, "I am greatly looking forward to working with Turbosound. The brand has a long and rich history in Japan, and I am excited by the future possibilities for Turbosound in Japan."

Turbosound’s Asian market manager Chris Gooddie added, "I have worked with Cozy Hattori for many years, and I am delighted that we have found such a respected and professional partner to work with in Japan. We have been considering how best to serve the needs of our Japanese customers for some time, and the formation of Turbosound Japan is the result of that process. With offices in both Nagoya and Tokyo, and long experience in working with Japanese customers and resellers, Cozy's organisation is well placed and equipped to deal with sales, support and service. Together we look forward to satisfying an ever-increasing number of Japanese customers in the coming days."

Turbosound’s market presence in Japan is fully supported by a dedicated website www.turbosound.jp, offering comprehensive product information, support files, software downloads and news features.