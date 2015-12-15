200 Foot Long NanoLumens LED in Miami International

The Miami International Airport, America’s second busiest airport for international travelers, has updated the International Arrivals Terminal with a 200-foot-long NanoLumens NanoCurve LED display. It displays images and videos of Miami and the South Florida region.

200-foot-long NanoLumens NanoCurve LED display at the Miami International Airport

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression. We wanted our International Arrivals Terminal to provide a sense of place and put a big smile on the faces of our visitors from the minute they arrived in the area,” said Richard Garcia, Miami-Dade Aviation Department’s Chief of Aviation Signage. “We literally wanted to create a moving, visual experience for travelers that brought the natural beauty and wonders of the region right inside the arrivals area — and we accomplished that, thanks to NanoLumens.”

“When we began researching LED displays and other platform options, we found a few other companies that offered curved displays,” Garcia said. “However, to make them double-sided, two displays would have to be installed back-to-back, making the end result extremely thick and heavy. NanoLumens was the only company that offered a truly double-sided, bezel- and line-free display that could curve in the exact shape needed for the new International Arrivals area.”

MDAD then went to Virginia Beach-based integration firm Architectural Graphics Inc., to install the 4MM pixel pitch NanoCurve solution.

“We’ve been working with Miami-Dade non-stop for about fifteen years,” said Brian Lucas, Vice President of the Architectural Division at AGI. “For this project, MDAD wanted to enhance the visitor experience in the International Arrivals terminal; they wanted to give incoming visitors a dynamic welcome to Miami. MDAD chose NanoLumens because they could guarantee the smooth curve around the terminal’s ramp while maintaining a thin cabinet size.”

The NanoCurve is just over 4-inches thick and double sided. It shows off the beaches, cruise ships, palm trees and other imagery of South Florida for travelers as they travel to and from Miami.



TMDAD used a Clickeffects Blaze control system to present one large image across the full-length of the NanoCurve surface. The system allows content management operators to alter complex content to fit the display.

The three-level International Arrivals facility is located in the North Terminal, serving as the gateway to the region for all American Airlines passengers as well as other carriers in concourses D, E and F. The facility features a new federal inspection area with automated passport control, Global Entry and mobile passport processing, a second-level baggage claim area with 10 carrousels and a new greeter’s lobby for easy access to all ground transportation.