DSE Diaries: Leyard and Planar

A video wall is usually a large digital signage installation consisting of several monitors and/or projectors used to make up one giant image or message with minimal bezel separation. Typical display technology types include rear projection cubes, LCD panels, and direct-view LED arrays.

There's no place better than DSE to discover all of the components for your next video wall. We spoke with Leyard and Planar’s Steve Seminario about the company’s latest innovations in LED and LCD solutions.

Q&A with Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing, Leyard and Planar.

Why DSE?

We look forward to being a part of DSE again this year. Its long history as an important trade show for digital display solutions makes it an ideal fit to showcase our products, and to engage with integrators and end-user customers. We also appreciate that a diverse swath of our target vertical markets attends—from retail to higher education to hospitality, and more.

What will you focus on at the show?

We will show new LED and LCD video wall solutions designed for innovative and affordable digital signage applications. These include our latest LED video wall solution, Leyard VersaLight Series, which we launched last month. Leyard VersaLight Series is a highly versatile family of LED video wall displays that can turn even the most challenging environments into dramatic, inspirational video walls. We will also show our new Planar Simplicity Series 4K line of 4K LCD displays for digital signage.

What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

Integrators will have the opportunity to see our latest LED and LCD video wall solutions, providing integrators an even wider range of display solutions to select from—solutions that best meet their customers’ needs. The Leyard VersaLight Series allows integrators to design create unique, non-traditional video wall arrays using these modular displays for digital signage applications (e.g., banners, towers). Our new solutions all feature unique designs that provide integrators with simplified installation and servicing (i.e. front access).

What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

We will showcase a variety of LCD and LED display technologies of various price points—from affordable to the highest performance-designed solutions—for a wide range of digital signage applications, experiences, and customer requirements. We will also show our newest LED display offering, Leyard VersaLight, designed specifically for digital signage and available for indoor and outdoor applications, ranging from 2.5- to 8- millimeter pixel pitches.

