DSE Diaries: LG Electronics

The global digital signage market, valued at $16.88 billion in 2015, is expected to reach $27.34 billion by 2022, according to the Digital Signage Expo (DSE). That’s a stunning number and a compelling reason for you to attend DSE March 27 – 30, in Las Vegas, NV.

Over the next month, we’ll share exclusive interviews with some of DSE’s top exhibitors. First up: Garry Wicka as he discusses LG’s commitment to deliver new innovations designed for seamless experiences.

Q&A with Garry Wicka, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

Q: Why DSE?

Garry Wicka: LG has exhibited at DSE for many years. We’re always thrilled to demonstrate our newest technologies for the first time to attendees—new and old from across the globe; the diversity and growing number of attendees at the show is incredible. The variety of content and educational opportunities for attendees at the show make it a must for manufacturers, integrators, end users and partners alike.

Q: What will you focus on at the show?

GW: As a sneak peek, LG has some exciting technologies in store for DSE and while we can’t reveal them just yet, we can guarantee you won’t want to miss the LG booth. In a highly innovative and rapidly changing commercial display industry, LG continues to set the standard for new, advanced, and creative solutions.

Q: What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

GW: As an industry leader, LG Electronics is dedicated to delivering new innovations that are specifically designed to create a seamless and efficient digital signage experience. Aside from LG’s products alone, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions offers unique loyalty programs, like LG PRO and LG PRO Design, designed to give professionals in the integration decision-making process an array of resources created to enrich integrators’, partners’, and influencers’ understanding of and access to LG’s commercial display products and technologies. These programs provide access to industry trend insights, dedicated technical and sales support, unique product training programs, and research that will enhance participants’ ability to successfully execute their visions. Integrators will be able to learn more and sign up for the programs at LG’s DSE 2018 booth.

Q: What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

GW: LG’s digital solutions drive businesses’ bottom line and enhance end-user experiences through its expansive portfolio for businesses across industries such as retail, restaurants, hotels and hospitality, airports, schools, arenas and more. LG will showcase a few brand-new technologies this year at DSE that deliver on the innovation end users and buyers across verticals have come to expect from the global display leader with the broadest portfolio in the industry.

