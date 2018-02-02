The Road to ISE: D-Tools Delivers Next-Level Support

77,000 — that’s the number of visitors expected at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam. Before the global AV community descends on the Dutch capital next week, we asked D-Tools CMO, Tim Bigoness, for an exclusive preview.

Tim Bigoness, D-Tools CMO

Q&A with Tim Bigoness, D-Tools CMO

Q: Why ISE?

Having a physical presence in Europe and at ISE specifically helps D-Tools achieve our goal of helping our customers gain greater benefit from our solution and serves to deepen our relationships throughout the region. ISE serves as a great venue todiscuss the issues our customers and the industry face, identify new opportunities, and deliver highly functional, collaborative solutions that help technology managers and integrators more effectively and effectively specify, integrate, and maintain low voltage and AV systems.

Q: What will you focus on at the show?

In addition to demos of our estimation, design, and project management platform – D-Tools System Integrator (SI) – we’ll also show our recently launched Mobile Quote 2.0 iPad app that makes it easy for industry salespeople to seamlessly generate a project scope and pricing estimate for client review and on-the-spot approval. The data collected in Mobile Quote 2.0 is instantaneously transferred into SI for further design development and project management. By showcasing the combined feature set of our SI platform and its new companion app, our team will provide attendees with valuable insight that they can put into immediate action.

Q: What about your new solution(s) is notable for technology managers?

For tech managers, the business objective for Mobile Quote 2.0 is to cut proposal creation time in half, reduce the likelihood of multiple proposal revisions, and expedite their ability to get sign-off on a scope and budget, with as few meetings as possible. Ultimately, Mobile Quote 2.0 should improve the tech manager’s ability to select and suggest to management the products and technologies they feel will be most effective for their projects, while also increasing the throughput for system designers.

Q: Any additional offerings or recently announced?

D-Tools is emphasizing and expanding our multi-track customer support and training initiatives in 2018 starting with the launch of an all-new series of Gold Support Webinars with Q&A, which rolled out this month. We’re also hosting regional training options including one at Notre Dame and another in the UK May 15 - 17. These offerings have been enhanced to give tech managers, system designers, and integrators the knowledge and tools to maximize their investment in our platform. We remain committed to customer success and look forward to working with our customers throughout 2018 to help them improve their business.