The Road to ISE: QSC Advances With Software-Based AV

ISE, established in 2004, is the largest international AV and systems integration shows in the tech calendar with more than 73,000 attendees entering the RAI last year. We asked Cory Schaeffer, director of Systems Solutions, QSC Systems, why she is excited about the event and what attendees might expect in Amsterdam.

Q&A with Cory Schaeffer, Director of Systems Solutions, QSC Systems

Q: Why ISE?

ISE has attracted more end users in recent years as companies use the show to announce new products and technologies. I love this show because I’m able to sit down and spend quality time with my clients. Last year, I spent three hours with a large customer; that kind of quality time is impossible to come by outside these events!

Q: What will you focus on at the show?My main focus at the show is to build relationships with clients, my associates and QSC partners. For those that are just learning about QSC, I spend time educating them on the foundation and value the Q-SYS Platform, which offers audio, video, and control processing in one software-based solution. It is also a great opportunity for me to learn about industry trends as well as hear QSC experts pitch our solutions and applications. It is a rare opportunity when everyone is collaborating in one place. Q: What about your new solution is notable for technology managers?The new Q-SYS Control capabilities make it easier for those outside the AV world to develop user control interfaces without any programming experience. For more complex installs, the Q-SYS Scripting Engine offers control plug-ins and scripting capabilities to allow third-party devices to integrate with Q-SYS. The star of that engine is a new visual programming tool, which allows tech managers to program control with interlocking graphical blocks, removing the struggle of dealing with scripting syntax. Now tech managers don’t have to rely on the programmer to add a feature or upgrade a room, saving them time and money. In addition, Q-SYS eliminates the need for separate and expensive control processors. With Q-SYS, all control, video, and audio processing is done at the software level, which allows them to easily scale up as rooms are added.Q: Any advice for first-time ISE attendees?Prioritize your time with the companies or technologies you’d like to see…and give yourself enough time to get around. The RAI is huge and can be overwhelming so do not overbook yourself. (And word to the wise: do not buy coffee – you’ll be offered coffee at every stand you stop at. That coffee will help you stay alert as you navigate your away around the show.)