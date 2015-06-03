3 Events Tech Managers Can’t Miss @ InfoComm15

InfoComm 2015 is offering more dedicated programming and seminars just for technology managers across vertical markets. If you are tasked with system performance, end-user training, and upkeep of installed AV, here are three notable InfoComm classes and events to keep in mind:

1) How to Effectively Manage AV Spaces and Staff (IUPC18)

Saturday, June 13 through Monday, June 15

This class will be taught by John Arpino, CTS-D, Assistant Director for Engineering and Design at George Washington University. As InfoComm states: "Do you struggle to efficiently manage your AV/IT spaces, stakeholders, and staff? Is your time monopolized by putting out AV/IT fires, one after another? It doesn’t have to be this hard. Develop the skills you need to create efficiencies when managing AV/IT resources. At the end of this course, you will be able to:

• Develop efficient procedures for service recovery when managing incidents to limit future AV/IT failures

This three day course employs workshop style collaboration and hands-on application of skills. Students will collaborate with other professionals to create, critique and refine documents and practice skills to use on the job; hear from experts on how they efficiently manage AV/IT resources, and practice training methods and apply concepts with peers. They will walk away with job aids and fresh ideas for a more efficient system of managing human and physical AV resources back at their workplace. This is a management course, not a technical course."

2) Technology Managers Reception

Wednesday, June 17, 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Location: Orange County Convention Center: W108B

Meet your tech manager peers. Have some snacks. Trade success stories (and horror stories). Make the new connections and see old friends.

http://www.infocommshow.org/event-info/special-events.php

3) What Does Future-Proofing Mean for Digital Video Systems Designs? (IS33)

Thursday, June 17, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m