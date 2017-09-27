ZeeVee Adds 11 Additional AV-Over-IP Training Dates

ZeeVee has increased its commitment to delivering CTS-certified training through expanding their AV-over-IP training to conduct 11 additional sessions before the end of the year.

The training program was designed to help educate system integrators and AV installers on the new technologies available to enable IP-based media distribution solutions. The course covers the basics of IP as an introductory phase, addressing topics such as the 7-Layer OSI reference model, IP addressing, and switching technologies. The course then provides hands-on training with the ZyPer4K system. Attendees physically interact with the equipment to install, configure, and deploy a fully functional IP video distribution system.

“This training is all about providing a basic understanding of how to make AV over IP work, and then rolling up our sleeves together and building a deployment,” said Chris Scurto, ZeeVee’s vice president of marketing and business development.

ZeeVee also holds training sessions for SD and HD digital video distribution using RF encoding and modulation, allowing attendees to earn additional renewal units. This course teaches how to design and install a multichannel RF distributed video systems over coax cable.

Integrators and resellers interested in registering can find a complete list of upcoming CTS-certified training sessions and register for the class at the company’s website.