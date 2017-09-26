Yamaha Promotes Randy Riebe to CIS Sales Manager

Yamaha Professional Audio division (PAD) has promoted Randy Riebe to the position of sales manager for CIS products. The Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line has enjoyed significant growth since the development of a dedicated sales team in 2016.

“Randy has had a successful track record since joining the team in 2016 and has proven to be a strong leader,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager for PAD. “We anticipate even further growth of CIS product sales as he takes the sales management reins.”