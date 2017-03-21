Vivitek Launches NovoAmbassador Program

- Vivitek Corporation has created the NovoAmbassador Program, an extension of the NovoAssurED Program, and the Professional Services Team.
- The NovoAmbassador Program is a combined grant and customer engagement community designed to identify and unify educators interested in enhancing and developing digital collaboration curriculum and instruction. Through the NovoAmbassador Program, Vivitek is seeking individual teachers who are interested in new, innovative technology and joining a nationally recognized education network. NovoAmbassadors will work with Vivitek’s Professional Services Team to provide industry and product feedback, as well as serve as active ambassadors to other teachers. They will also receive a NovoAssurED Bundle for use in their classrooms for free.
- The NovoAssurED Program, a joint venture of Vivitek, Starin Marketing, and Purdue University, has a mission to provide teachers with an easy-to-use technology and the support resources they need to engage their students in meaningful digital learning experiences. NovoAssurED supports the integration of 1:1 or BYOD wireless sharing technology into classrooms while promoting classroom collaboration in a previously impossible way. Gaining greater student engagement with digital lesson plans and having less work to do at the end of the day is a key objective of the NovoAssurED program. The NovoAssurED Bundle features the Vivitek NovoPro, NovoTeach Software, NovoCommon Ambassador Community and NovoPassport, a learning portal through Purdue University.
- “The NovoAssurED and NovoAmbassador Programs promote engaging digital learning with innovative technology,” said Rick Nguyen, executive vice president and general manager for Vivitek Corporation/America. “We look forward to working with educators nationwide to transform collaboration in classrooms with a state-of-the-art approach.”
- In addition, Vivitek has launched a Professional Services Team to lead the development and implementation of NovoAssurED and Novo Ambassador Programs. Michelle Spencer, veteran educator and administrator, has joined Vivitek as senior manager of Professional Services with a strong emphasis on the NovoAssurED and Ambassador Learning Programs. Spencer brings her experience as a former teacher for seven years and an administrator for 14 years, in both charter and traditional schools. Recognized as a Google Education Trainer and national faculty with Buck Institute for Education, Spencer earned her Master’s in educational management at the University of LaVerne.
- “Our Professional Services Team will play an integral role in the development of the NovoAssurED and NovoAmbassador Programs, bringing collaboration to classrooms nationwide,” Nguyen said. “We are pleased to announce the addition of Michelle Spencer to lead our Professional Services Team, bringing years of industry-leading experience in the education channel who will lead us in sharing our collaboration solution with educators.”