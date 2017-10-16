Visionect, Stampede Introduce JOAN Classroom Scheduling Solution

The What: Stampede, together with Visionect, has introduced JOAN Classroom, a scheduling solution created to help K-12 and higher education institutions manage their rooms and resources more efficiently by presenting the daily schedule of each classroom with real-time updates and alerts.

The What Else: The device is designed to eliminate the need for printed timetables, has zero installation costs, no wires, and features up to 12 months of battery autonomy using an e-ink technology similar to that in e-reader tablets. “JOAN Classroom joins Visionect’s award-winning JOAN room scheduling product line that is already part of the Stampede brand portfolio,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “The addition of JOAN Classroom offers a new level of features customized specifically for the educational channel and, as such, it will be extremely beneficial for our resellers’ educational customers.”

JOAN Classroom was developed in cooperation with Ivy League universities and engineered to optimize campus resources and eliminate the need for printed classroom schedules and labor-intensive schedule updates.

JOAN Classroom integrates with 25Live from CollegeNET, the calendaring and publishing program used by the majority of higher education institutions. 25Live enables academic schedulers to schedule campus space and resources all in one program, with the information posted to JOAN Classroom. No need to attach paper timetables next to each lecture hall; the 13-inch JOAN Classroom displays the daily schedule right where students need it most, at the classroom door. See the lecture currently taking place, the one coming up, and the five that follow.

Coming soon is also integration with the Rave Alert mass notification system that will be able, in case of emergencies, to transform JOAN Classroom into an information screen. This will then display relevant alerts at key points across the campus, making any campus a safe and secure space. The technical characteristics of JOAN’s electronic paper screen also mean that the latest notification will always remain visible, even in the event of a power failure.

This adaptability is possible because of JOAN Classroom’s energy efficiency. Developed on Visionect’s Place & Play signage concept, JOAN Classroom uses 99 percent less power than LCD or LED. JOAN Classroom is also completely independent from the power grid.

JOAN Classroom joins Visionect’s existing JOAN meeting room solutions line consisting of the touchscreen 6-inch JOAN Manager and JOAN Executive that display room availability at the meeting room door. Rounding off the selection are the 13-inch JOAN Premium, offering the most comprehensive room availability overview, and JOAN Board, showing the status of up to nine meeting rooms on a single screen.