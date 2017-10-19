Vaddio Ships ConferenceSHOT FX Fixed USB Camera

The What: Vaddio is now shipping its new ConferenceSHOT FX Fixed USB Camera. The ConferenceSHOT FX is an enterprise-level camera that plugs into a USB port and works with major UCC soft clients.

The What Else: ConferenceSHOT FX has a web-based user interface for remote configuration, management, and control. Its offers a 3x optical zoom with configurable presets and manual pan/tilt operation. Users can automatically or manually adjust image color, shading, backlight, and wide dynamic range to optimize color for different settings.

“This camera’s razor-sharp video quality elevates the whole online collaboration experience with image clarity that mass consumer brand cameras just can’t match,” said Dan Hoffman, product manager at Vaddio. “In addition, ConferenceSHOT FX provides network manageability and truly professional quality at an entry-level price.”