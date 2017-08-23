U.S. LED Display Company Vanguard’s CEO on Growing the Market

Quick Bio

Name: Michael Wiener

Title: President and CEO

Company: Vanguard/Aeson

The Future: Wiener considers the current LED display market in its infancy, and the company’s two new products—the Axion Series of LED displays and Zero Processor—are poised to help it grow dramatically.

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail? What are your responsibilities?

Michael Wiener: President and CEO. I am the driving force behind the company, whether it is new product development, sales, or advertising.

SCN: How long have you been in this position?

MW: I started this company in 2012 from the ground up; I have been an entrepreneur for more than four decades.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for this role?

MW: Those who know me well are aware that I live on the edge when it comes to my business endeavors—taking risks is how I get my endorphins working. Starting Vanguard LED from zero was a gamble and took a lot of capital. Thankfully Vanguard LED Displays have been a huge success in the market.

Wiener with his wife Jane Ann at Whistler, British Columbia.

Some of the other chances I have taken in business did not turn out well, but that is the life of an entrepreneur. I do not over-analyze anything, and other than try to learn from past mistakes, I never look back. It is a waste of time and energy. The experience I have acquired over a lifetime has taught me that customer service, responsiveness, leading-edge technology, quality products, and technical expertise is what our customers want and need, and have come to expect from Vanguard LED Displays. Vanguard/Aeson has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a significant enterprise. I hope I don’t mess it up.

SCN: What are your short-and long-term goals?

MW: Short term, I’m working to expand our fine pitch LED video display business. Long term, I’d like us to become a factor in every facet of the LED video display business.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge that you face?

MW: Ensuring we deliver the best quality products we can to our customers.

SCN: Where do you see your market heading?

MW: I feel strongly that the LED video market is in its infancy and will continue to grow dramatically.

SCN: Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from Vanguard/Aeson?

MW: Vanguard/Aeson will make a concerted push into the fine pixel pitch market with two new initiatives. Our Axion Series of fine pixel pitches sets us head and shoulders above our competition in this market. Axion is fully front serviceable, has a flat back for perfect wall installations, no exterior cables, 3840Hz refresh rate, 18-bit gray scale, 24-bit video processing, Macroblock IC drivers, redundant power and data, and anti-moire masks. Our new Zero Processor has zero frames of latency, 4K resolution, 18-bit color output, calibration at pixel level or full screen, and is capable of outputting 32 groups of RGB signal.

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you have to offer?

MW: I think the better question is “How does Vanguard/Aeson better position ourselves to effectively reach out to system contractors?” We have expanded our advertising significantly. We are in major trade shows. Hopefully, some system contractors will reach out to us after reading this article. Vanguard/Aeson is truly a unique supplier in the LED video display market. We are USA based. We have the largest assortment of products in the market, and use many OEM factories that each specialize in a particular LED product—such as indoor fine pixel pitch, indoor P2.8-P5, flex tiles, flexible curtains, rental cabinets, low pixel pitch outdoor cabinets, curved screens, saltwater-proof cabinets—while our competitors only offer products that their respective factory can make, whether they are based in the U.S. or China. Therefore our product range is much broader than the competition. Our pricing is exceptionally competitive. Our customer service and responsiveness are impeccable. Our track record of actual installations is significant. We are always on the leading edge of technology as it affects the LED video display business. We invented the native 16:9 aspect ratio cabinet. Our technical expertise is unparalleled. Our references will only be too happy to back up our assertions.

Matt Pruznick is senior editor of SCN and Residential Systems. Follow him on Twitter@Pruznick.