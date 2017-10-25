University of Missouri Equips Collaboration Space With Nureva

The University of Missouri recently installed Nureva’s Span visual collaboration system and HDL300 audio conferencing system within a new collaboration space in its College of Education. The products were installed in the newly designated Nureva Collaboration Room, where faculty members explore ways to incorporate technology into their coursework and model hands-on learning for their students. The space is also used for distance collaboration with educators in remote school districts throughout Missouri.

Students interact with Nureva's Span system The University’s College of Education has been training teachers for 150 years and is committed to giving new teachers the skills they need to be successful in the 21st-century classroom. This includes opportunities to experience how technology and theory can work together to enrich learning. The Span system and HDL300 system complement each other to provide a dynamic collaboration and audio conference experience that makes participants feel as if they are in the same room.

The Span system turned one of the room’s walls into a 20-foot-wide (6.1 m) interactive collaboration space that the students use to facilitate process thinking and visualize and complete complex projects. The HDL300 system fills the room with 8,192 virtual microphones, providing high-quality sound pickup for remote participants. Combined with the ability to participate in collaboration sessions via personal devices, the two systems create an environment for exploration and learning, whether students are in the room or participating remotely.

“It has just been incredible to see how both of the Nureva systems have inspired new ideas and solutions related to teaching and learning while reaching new audiences that have been limited by geography, finances, or human resources,” said Kathryn Chval, the College of Education’s dean. “We have generated an astonishing number of possibilities to use this innovation, and the impact will be extraordinary.”