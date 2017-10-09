Sound Productions Awards Scholarship to Local Technical Student

From Left: DSM’s high school musical theatre awards director Tracy Jordan receiving a scholarship check from Sound Pro’s president Joshua Curlett. Sound Productions, in partnership with Dallas Summer Musicals and Texas High School Musical Theatre Awards, hosted its 3rd Annual Theatre Training 101 Workshop for students from more than 20 high schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Students learned about microphone selection and placement, mixing workflow, compression, and how to overcome common microphone issues from sound and media designer Scott Guenther, sound designer Brian McDonald, and sales supervisor Jon Sheets.

Joshua Curlett, president of Sound Productions, committed more than $50,000 in equipment, training, and scholarships to DSM over a five-year period. This year, Sound Productions provided a $2,500 check to Tracy Jordan, director of DSM’s High School Musical Theatre Awards, for a technical student scholarship. More than $3,000 worth of equipment has been donated and awarded for this school year so far.