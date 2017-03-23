Signet Wins Genetec 2016 Unified Systems Sales Achievement Award

Left to Right: Michel Chalouhi, Genetec; Jason Bianco, Sr., Signet; Daniel Chauvin, Signet; Guy Chenard, Genetec. Signet Electronic Systems has been awarded the 2016 Unified Systems Sales Achievement award by Genetec, a provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions. This honor recognizes Signet’s strategic partnership qualities, technical aptitude, and sales performance in North America of Genetec Security Center, a unified security platform that blends IP security systems within a single intuitive interface.

“This award recognizes the distinct ability Signet applies to solve its clients’ complex issues by maximizing the capabilities available within Security Center to deliver a unified system that is user friendly,” said Michel Chalouhi, vice president of North American sales, Genetec. “Signet’s sales have resulted in the highest number of net new system IDs that are unified, marrying together at least two, but often three, of the solutions within Security Center (video management systems, access control systems, and automatic license plate recognition). While many channel partners sell only one or two Genetec solutions, Signet has a solid track record of delivering a full, unified Security Center platform to its end users.”

“A unified security platform is complex to program and deploy, but proves to be a very powerful solution for the client,” said Bradford S. Caron, president of Signet. “While there are many Genetec dealers, most shy away from integrating the systems because the integration is so network dependent.”

Greg Hussey, vice president of engineering at Signet, has seen the trend in security systems integration over the course of his 24 years with Signet. “While many of our clients have always required multiple systems, such as access control, video surveillance, intrusion alarm, these systems were typically independent and rarely talked to each other,” he said. “As solutions advanced over time, the industry found ways for these systems to work together—initially through physical interfaces, and eventually through application program interfaces (APIs). However, these integration methods typically proved to be problematic, either being expensive or overly simplistic in the case of physical interfaces, or often presenting compatibility issues between disparate manufacturers in the case of the use of APIs. Therefore, integrated systems did not always translate into truly ‘unified systems,’ and they did not always provide a superior end-user experience.”

As a pioneer in the development of unified IP security solutions and a change agent in the security space, Genetec is driven by that end-user experience. Its IP video surveillance, access control, and automatic license plate recognition solutions are unified in a single, open architecture platform, working together to provide a total solution that is greater than its parts.

“Having experienced our clients’ need for truly unified systems and a simplified end-user experience, Signet connected with Genetec at a deep level,” Hussey said.