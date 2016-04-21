Sennheiser Joins GoPro Developer Program

Andreas Sennheiser, CEO of Sennheiser



Sennheiser will be joining GoPro’s new Developer Program, which provides third-party developers with toolkits to connect their products with GoPro cameras and develop integrated solutions. At a GoPro-hosted press event last week, Sennheiser showcased new products from its audio labs that will allow GoPro users to match footage with high-quality audio. The audio specialist is presenting its forthcoming VR mic and—for the first time—an all-new action microphone.

“It is truly thrilling to be among the first to join the GoPro Developer Program to create audio visual experiences that will transform our ability to share and experience our world,” said Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, CEO, Sennheiser. “By working with GoPro’s toolkits we will be able to develop solutions that will enhance the unique footage that GoPro cameras can capture through our expertise in audio. I am looking forward with genuine excitement to see the incredible and creative work that will result when we give some of the world’s most creative and daring people new capabilities to see, hear and explore.”

Sennheiser's Virtual Reality Microphone

Sennheiser anticipates that its forthcoming AMBEO VR microphone will be a useful tool for users creating virtual reality content with GoPros. Developed in conjunction with VR content producers, the VR microphone is a compact solution that captures high-quality audio in four quadrants. With a dedicated GoPro version in development, the new microphone will mesh with live action VR recording to bring a new dimension of realistic audio to VR environments. The VR microphone will launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sennheiser also offered a first look at a new action microphone created especially for GoPro users. Based on a lavalier design, the new mic is waterproof and resistant to snow, ice, and wind, thanks to a special windshield. As a result it will be able withstand the duress that GoPros often encounter, enhancing GoPro footage with incredibly high-quality audio.

“We are delighted to welcome Sennheiser into the GoPro Developer Program,” said Adam Silver, director of strategic product partnerships at GoPro. “Sennheiser has created exciting new functionality to our collective customers, delivering high-quality audio capabilities to make video experiences look, sound and feel even more vividly compelling.”