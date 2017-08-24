SDVoE Alliance Adds First Systems Integrator Member

U.K.-based systems integrator IVC Technologies has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member, the first such company to join the technology consortium.



IVC Technologies equipped the press room at Wimbledon with IBM Interactive display screens using live and recorded IPTV streams and HTML-based data.



“IVC has long championed the concept of AV-over-IP networks, so it is with great excitement that we join the SDVoE Alliance to further user benefits and experience,” said Chris King, business development manager at IVC. “Our vision, flexibility, expertise, and position within the alliance puts us firmly at the leading edge of IP-based AV solutions and builds on our trusted advisor relationships that we hold with our clients. We will be working to share this vision with our partners and clients to deliver truly unified communications solutions for the future.”

“We welcome IVC as the first system integration firm to join the alliance and congratulate them on their finalist nomination for the prestigious AV Award in the Broadcast Media Project of the Year category,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The alliance depends on integrators who understand how to use SDVoE technology to deliver great user experiences. IVC are the first to recognize the value that membership offers in establishing their expertise and brand. I am confident we will see many others capitalize on the alliance’s recipe for success.”

SDVoE technology provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.