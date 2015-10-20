SCN, Peerless-AV Host Digital Signage Kiosks 101 Webinar

Digital signage kiosks are popping up everywhere: from retail stores to hotels to educational facilities. So how can you make kiosks work for you?

Peerless-AV's digital signage experts Mike Luttrell, sales application engineer, and Todd Mares, director of emerging technologies, will host a webinar online on October 22, guiding you through Kiosks 101. Through this webinar, you will learn all about the inner-workings of kiosks including hardware, software, interactivity, and how to put it all together, and discover the tools you need to have a successful kiosk integration. Each attendee will receive one InfoComm RU credit for attending this webinar.

This free webinar is hosted by Systems Contractor News and Peerless-AV on October 22nd at 2:00 PM EDT. To register, visit: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1080286