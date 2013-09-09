Audinate’s Dante DBAM Brooklyn II Module

The What: Attero Design, the design services arm of Attero Tech, is now shipping the Dante Brooklyn Adapter Module (DBAM). The new DBAM allows OEM users of both legacy Dante modules as well as legacy CobraNet modules (CM-1 or CM-2) to immediately upgrade these products to the latest Audinate Brooklyn II Dante technology.

The What Else: The DBAM is designed in the exact electrical and mechanical form factor of the Cirrus Logic CM-1 and CM-2, and provides both primary and secondary Gigabit Ethernet connections to provide full audio network redundancy with glitch free failover. Electrical support for the legacy Host Management Interface (HMI) port allows control of the DBAM with only software changes on legacy HMI-based platforms. The standard DBAM supports 32x32 digital audio inputs and outputs, and can be optionally populated to support 64x64 as well.

The Why: “The availability of the DBAM module will facilitate the upgrade of CobraNet and legacy Dante equipment to the latest Dante technology with minimum time and technical risk. This guarantees the fastest time to market, allowing OEMs to take advantage of Dante’s dominant position in networked audio solutions.” — Mike Sims, Director of Sales and Marketing

One More Thing: The price of the DBAM includes an Audinate Brooklyn II module, making the DBAM a complete Dante connectivity solution “off-the-shelf”.