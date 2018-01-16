Riedel Communications Names Martin Berger Chief Sales Officer

- Riedel Communications has created the new role of chief sales officer (CSO) and recruited Martin Berger for the position. Berger joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in various international sales and marketing positions and is tasked with aligning and managing the global sales organization while driving the company's expansion into new businesses.
- "I am very glad that I was able to convince Martin to join CFO Frank Eischet and me on the management board to help us meet the challenges ahead and continue our successful growth path," said Thomas Riedel, CEO Riedel Communications. "I have known Martin for many years, and he comes with a solid sales and marketing background. With Martin on board, I now can focus on innovation, brand management, and strategic relationships."
- Prior to joining Riedel, Berger was head of corporate development/marketing at Vorwerk, a 4-billion Euro manufacturer of innovative, high-end consumer appliances that are marketed worldwide by direct selling. His responsibilities included managing sales on a group level, strategic marketing, new business development, and mergers and acquisitions.
- "I am very excited about the opportunities this new global role brings and will work very closely with our regional teams, partners, and customers to grow Riedel's market share," Berger said. "With technologically advanced solutions and a great team, I'm confident that we'll be able to take our sales organization to the next level. By developing and empowering our salespeople, we will continue to meet the evolving demands of our customers worldwide."
- Berger holds a Master's degree in economics and business administration from Witten/Herdecke University.