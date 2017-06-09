QSC to Demo Dell Hardware Q-SYS Enterprise Core Processors

The What: QSC (booth 5645) will demonstrate its new additions to the Q-SYS Enterprise Core category, the Q-SYS Core 2200 and Core 5200, at InfoComm 2017. Running exclusively on Dell server hardware, these solutions combine the processing capabilities of the Q-SYS realtime operating system with the Dell R730XL hardware platform. The result is an IT-grade solution that brings audio, video, and control (AV&C) processing into the datacenter.

The What Else: The use of standard, mainstream hardware reflects a typical enterprise IT environment and provides several benefits, particularly for corporate clients and global enterprises. Enterprises can take advantage of the corporate infrastructure and place Q-SYS Core processors alongside other building-wide IT services such as VoIP, UC, as well as security and access control servers. Both the Q-SYS Core 2200 and Core 5200 processors provide up to 512x512 network audio channels while offering an abundance of processing power. The Q-SYS Core 2200 offers 128 built-in, fully routable acoustic echo cancelation (AEC) processors while the Q-SYS Core 5200 offers 256 AEC processors.

The solution also provides the ability to serve all meeting, conferencing, presentation, and lobby spaces from a single platform designed from the outset to provide full AV&C requirements for AV/IT environments. It utilizes common hardware familiar to IT managers worldwide with integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) for integration with existing IT asset management and monitoring tools, and the robust engineering found in the Dell R730XL server platform provides standard features such as dual redundant networking and hot-swappable power supplies and fans.

“The Q-SYS Platform is an operating system environment built on an open ecosystem that allows QSC to offer its corporate users a truly IT-centric platform,” said TJ Adams, senior director of installed systems product management, QSC. “We first debuted this capability as a technology demonstration at ISE 2017. Now that these products have arrived, this paradigm shift is poised to change the way our industry deploys future enterprise-wide AV&C systems.”

The Bottom Line: These new Q-SYS Enterprise Core processors represent a fully integrated AV&C solution, demonstrating the possibilities of the industry’s shift toward standards-based IT platforms.