PSNI to Debut Global Alliance at InfoComm 2017

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) has formed the PSNI Global Alliance. An expansion of the existing $1.4 billion dollar revenue network, PSNI will now include technology integrators and services providers in more than 100 countries over the next three years. The global expansion is the culmination of the original vision of PSNI started in 1986.

“The formation and structure of a global network is a complex initiative—one that we have been evaluating and studying for the past three years,” said Chris Miller, PSNI executive director. “In 2016, it was decided that PSNI would underwrite an exploratory study to determine the viability of a global footprint. The findings confirmed that the timing was right for the expansion of the network to benefit current and future stakeholders. The ability to deliver global integration and managed services to enterprise clients through a connected network of trusted partners is now one step closer to reality for a select group of best-in-class technology providers as part of the PSNI Global Alliance.”

“Over the last year, our focus has been to create a strong vetting plan for selecting the right partners and a sustainable business model that provides a win-win-win business model for everyone—especially the end users of technology who are focused on deliverables and outcomes,” said John Fuchs, director of international development and original founder of PSNI. “The partnerships have to be fair and profitable for everyone involved while at the same time staying competitive in the market. A high level of trust and accountability is paramount to overall network success.”

The approval of the first 10 new global affiliates members became official on May 25, 2017, by consent of the PSNI membership committee and board of directors.

These newly inducted members include: DataVision in Germany; Meritec Presentation Products in Ireland; BIS in The Netherlands; Involve Visual Collaboration in the U.K.; Snelling Business Systems in the U.K.; Candeo Vision in the U.K.; Solutione in Brazil; Resurgent in India; Granteq in the U.A.E., as well as North American Affiliate Parnter, HB Communications, in the U.K.

“We believe that the success of any global network requires an inclusive business approach from a diverse membership of thought leaders backed up by a full-time leadership team that can coordinate, implement, drive, and deliver sustainable programs and value,” Miller said. “This is a core strength of PSNI management, who have decades of experience in ownership of integration and service-based companies.”

“Standardization in all environments, a single point of contact for global projects, economy, and quality, among many other things are what we are most excited for as a new PSNI Global Alliance Member,” said Odair Tremante, CEO of Solutione, a new PSNI member based out of Brazil. “Having a professional network to take care of this will be a huge benefit to us and other companies like us who are doing business throughout the world.”

The PSNI Global Alliance members and the PSNI board of directors will have its first meeting at InfoComm on Thursday, June 15, following the annual PSNI Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP) recognition breakfast.