Prysm Releases Software Update for Digital Workplace Platform

- Prysm has released its Winter ‘17 software update featuring a next-generation digital sketchboard, Windows 10 support, and updated design and homepage capabilities. Prysm’s new sketchboard allows bidirectional, real-time collaboration for disparate meeting participants along with a natural writing experience, multi-directional resizing, and ability to zoom in and out of the experience.
- The Winter ‘17 software release supports the continued expansion of Prysm’s collaboration ecosystem. In-room Prysm collaboration appliances will now support the Windows 10 operating system, with its improved security and performance. Following this release, all Prysm collaboration appliances for new orders will ship pre-imaged with Windows 10. End-user IT departments will have the choice of adding their own security image to the Prysm collaboration appliance.
- Adopting similar design patterns of Prysm’s mobile device interface, the new Prysm in-room homepage will provide users with a more intuitive interface that allows them to quickly get started on projects and workspaces or pull up an existing project. It also enables users to see which projects recently had changes made to them, in addition to those currently being worked on by peers. New project search, sort, and filter capabilities have also been added to this redesign.
- On first log-in, new users will be prompted with an introductory, self-guided slideshow that contains useful tips on how to create projects within Prysm, and how to easily share content with other participants.
- Other new features enable customers to easily manipulate content by panning and zooming directly on their sketchboard canvas, selecting background colors, and accessing a highlighter.
- “Many of today’s digital sketchboards offer aspects of the tools employees need, but they lack the surrounding digital workplace capabilities that can turn an ad-hoc brainstorm session into actionable progress,” said Paige O’Neill, CMO, Prysm. “With today’s software release, we are not only solving those problems, we’re up-leveling sketchboard collaboration by providing a space for users to work with multiple idea streams simultaneously in the context of the challenge being addressed. This, ultimately, helps users come to smarter conclusions, and faster.”
- Prysm’s Winter ‘17 software release will be generally available in December 2017. The release will be available to Prysm hosted customers. Users who leverage Prysm’s mobile device access will see the experience automatically updated. Administrators of Prysm’s in-room versions can request an upgrade via Prysm Customer Support.