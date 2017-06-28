New SCN Think Tank Event Creates Metrics for Experience Outcomes

Courtesy AV&C

First we talked about hardware, then we talked about solutions, and then we realized that “solutions” actually doesn’t mean anything quantifiable, so we started talking about experience. Experience, that’s a thing we can measure, right?

Well, maybe not exactly. But as an industry, we’re going to try; now we need to figure out exactly what the metrics are in the great equation of experience. How can we measure happiness?

That will be a central discussion point at the first annual SCN Think Tank, an event that we’re launching on September 28 in New York City. There, we will ask AV integrators and consultants to lead an evolving series of discussions that will just possibly identify the hallmarks of a good experience. We’ll look at it from every angle. Beginning with real discourse with end-customers on their use of AV technology, and progressing through an inside look at the IT perspective, the day will wrap up with a networked meeting of the minds.

In the room will be some of the foremost experience designers from sports, museums, education, corporate, retail, and hospitality. They will be joined by innovators from the VR/AR and immersive space. And at the end of it all, we’re going to have a session called “The Answer Key,” in which players will tally their votes on the elements of experience.

As a new framework is developed for the way we measure AV success, business connections will happen and partnerships will be formed. You might just walk out of there with an answer to how you’re going to use VR360, or what analytics you can conduct to provide the most valuable ROI statistics to your CTO clients.

We’ve talked around these ideas for a long time, and now we can transform nebulous concepts into concrete potential for growth. Together in a room with some of the most outspoken proponents of our industry and their freewheeling equivalents from the content and agency sides of the experience business, we’ll identify the business opportunities and technology requirements to ready AV for the future.

The “Think Tank” aspect of it will not just be discussion; there will be ideation and capture of ideas. Data and analytics will be presented and discussed. We’ll look at experience from the inside out. What do AV customers need now and going forward to improve experience, and how can our technologies deliver the immersive experiences that our clients’ customers seek?

There are many connections that extend from the core principle of experience, and we’ll provide a day of discourse with all the stakeholders. The takeaway will include new partnerships and a more focused framework for what we need to measure in the new outcomes-based business economy.

So mark your calendar, and join SCN for our first Think Tank, combining our Top 50 Systems Integrators with major players from our Consultants Guide, and expanding the discussion to the innovators they work with in field and the technology innovators who can bring new ideas to your practice.

Come and participate in SCN’s next-level conversation with industry leaders and some of the most innovative storytelling experts who see our technology and raise it.