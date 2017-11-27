MuxLab Announces AV-over-IP Control App for iOS and Android

The What: MuxLab has launched a new application for controlling its AV-over-IP sources and displays with options like custom graphics of color-coded equipment for easy, instant identification.

The What Else: The app works with the MuxLab ProDigital Network Controller (model 500811) to manage the entire MuxLab AV-over-IP product family. The controller's GUI gives integrators and end users the ability to access both small and large AV-over-IP systems, allowing for the central management of many locations using graphical floor plans. It can manage local and remote systems from any location, and offers password-protected options for securing system accessibility.

"MuxLab took great strides to develop a control system that is exceptionally easy to configure and operate yet powerful," said Joe Teixeira, director of product development at MuxLab. "This functionality is another example of MuxLab’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies that empower end users while simplifying their systems management.”