ML Sound Adds Yamaha CL5 to Tennessee Theatre

Built in 1928 and restored back to its original design by Paramount in the early 2000s, the historic Tennessee Theatre provides entertainment to Knoxville and the surrounding communities. From touring Broadway productions to concerts, organ recitals, opera performances, and rental opportunities, the 1,600-seat theater and its 500-standing capacity grand lobby plays host to a wide variety of events.

ML Sound of Knoxville, TN was brought in to upgrade the theater’s audio system, installing a Yamaha CL5 Digital Audio Console and Rio3224-D input/output box. The new console will be used for front of house and monitor mixing. “The existing analog console had been in service for over 12 years,” said Lawrence Bricknell, project manager at ML Sound. “The new Yamaha console is the first step in a program to bring the theater’s technology up to date and onto a digital platform.”

Tom Kelly, house audio engineer at the Tennessee Theatre and technical director at the Mill & Mine music venue said, “The new Yamaha console is a perfect fit for the theater. The CL5 is easy to operate. We also have the same console at the Mill & Mine. The Scene Recall feature is very handy for us since we have various types of shows here with different operators. We simply recall the scene for the show we are staging; for example, we have scenes set up for rock shows, musicals, and even one for movie night, and it works out great!”