Matrox, Exxact Exhibit Shuttle Computer Group Single-Slot Graphics Card for 3x3 Video Walls at InfoComm

Shuttle Computer Group and Matrox Graphics will showcase Shuttle’s XPC SH170R6 Cube PC with Matrox’s C900 nine-output graphics card in a 3x3 configuration in Matrox’s booth (N2047); the bundle will also be shown in the Exxact booth (N2935) at InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 8-10, 2016.

This bundle is meant for digital signage installations in retail, corporate, entertainment, and hospitality environments as well as control room video walls in security, process control, and transportation. Bundle details and pricing can be found online..

“The Shuttle/Matrox bundles provide the best of all worlds offering performance, flexibility, and value,” said Marty Lash, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “And InfoComm is the perfect place to highlight our system capabilities.”

The Shuttle XPC SH170R6 Cube PC, combined with the Matrox C900, the world’s first single-slot, nine-output graphics card, supports three, six, or nine 1920x1200 displays at 60Hz and offers integrators simpler installation, lower power consumption, and a lower cost of ownership. Its support for stretched desktop across all nine automatically synchronized outputs lets users run any application full screen across a 3x3 video wall.

Shuttle’s SH170R6 supports Intel Skylake 6th generation technology. Fully configurable, it can be populated with a variety of CPUs including Core i3/i5/i7 processors. The SH170R6 also features increase expandability and can be customized using an M.2-SSD, two 6 TB hard disks in RAID mode and up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory, plus Blu-ray drive for more application possibilities.

"Shuttle's small form factor systems are the perfect home for the new Matrox C900 nine-output display card," explained Caroline Injoyan, business development manager at Matrox. “This bundle will enable our customers to easily build 3x3 video walls for a wide range of digital signage and control room environments.”

The C900 comes bundled with Matrox PowerDesk for Windows desktop management software to give users a comprehensive set of tools, including bezel management and EDID management, to easily configure and manage their multi-display setups. Advanced APIs are available to developers and OEMs to quickly build custom interfaces and applications.

“We are pleased to partner with Shuttle and Matrox to offer an exceptional lineup of digital signage solutions,” said Mike Chen, director of sales at Exxact Corporation. “By providing our Shuttle and Matrox bundles, Exxact is dedicated to providing the market with affordable AV solutions that can be used for a wide range of applications.”

Exxact provides a number of configurations online that are currently available. Each bundle comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor through Shuttle.