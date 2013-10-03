Sports Authority Field at Mile High Reaches New Heights With JBL

Denver’s Sports Authority Field at Mile High recently opened its 2013 season with high expectations for its resident NFL franchise, the Denver Broncos. Now, with a brand-new JBL loudspeaker system, Broncos fans can also expect world-class audio quality, whether they’re sitting on the 50-yard-line or anywhere else in the stadium.

Minneapolis, MN-based Parsons Electric installed the new audio system, which was designed by Dallas, TX-based Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon and Williams(WJHW). The upgraded system included a retrofit of the stadium’s scoreboard loudspeakers, as well as wholesale changes to the bowl loudspeakers.

“We pulled every speaker out of the bowl and scoreboard and replaced them with substantially larger speakers with more modern horns and better dispersion,” said David Potts, field engineer, Parsons Electric. “The previous system wasn’t bad, but it was really thin and it was dated, so they didn’t have an abundance of coverage and output.”

“The driving force behind the replacement of the audio system was the installation of new scoreboard and video displays along with addition of a full ribbon display on the fascia of the club level,” said Mark Graham, associate, WJHW. “This fascia was previously the home of the loudspeakers that covered the lower deck and field side seating and as such, could not remain. The redesign added many new loudspeaker locations to the system, but since many of the existing locations were already wired with 10AWG cable, we reused most locations to make the best use of available budgets. We did have to step outside of our normal palette of design tools and use some custom-built loudspeakers to provide the required performance and sound coverage from these ‘pre-wired’ locations.”

Parsons Electric installed a total of 18 JBL loudspeakers flanking the scoreboard: 10 PD5342, six PD5212, and two AM5212 loudspeakers. The new bowl system now features 61 PD5342/64 loudspeakers, each paired with a JBL custom-made AL6212-WRX low-frequency loudspeaker. Every PD Series loudspeaker enclosure is treated with JBL’s WRX extreme weather protection.

“We did some steering to couple the low frequencies of the AL6212-WRX with the PD5342 loudspeakers,” Potts added.

The suit level now features 52 JBL custom-made CSMHS-DH12 weatherized loudspeakers, which each contain a 100-volt transformer. The suite level also features 26 AL6212-WRX weatherized devices.

Under the deck and upper bowl, 36 JBL CSAW-266 and CSAW-211 loudspeakers exist between “tusks” or large, forked beams.

With the Broncos off to a strong start and the new audio system in place, Broncos fans have good reason for excitement. “We now have a lot more SPL and the sound throughout the whole stadium has much more presence,” Potts said.

“Sports Authority Field at Mile High has the loudest crowd of any NFL stadium that I have been involved with and provides the backdrop for the high SPL products selected from the JBL Professional line as well as the custom loudspeakers used,” Graham concluded. “After the first two regular season games, both wins for the Broncos, the system is meeting our design expectations and more importantly, those of the fans!”