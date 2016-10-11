Mackie Appoints Empire PRO as U.S. Distributor

Mackie has announced the appointment of Empire PRO as an Official Mackie distributor for the USA.

One of the nation's largest distributors of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment, Empire PRO provides full system solutions featuring top audio, video, and lighting brands. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Empire PRO aims to offer reliable sales and support, as well as prompt delivery worldwide.

"We are excited to connect our dealers with the innovative solutions Mackie delivers," said Edmond Khanian, VP of Empire PRO. "Mackie has a proven performance history and a dedication to understanding the real-world needs of the user that will ensure success. Their built-like-a-tank gear offers true and lasting value whether you are a musician or running a venue."

Empire PRO offers technical and sales support, and is dedicated to working closely with its vendors, marketing, and media partners to ensure mutual success. Dealer education is also key to Empire's philosophy, with a focus on providing useful, valuable, and thorough education of products, including live training events, webinars, video, and white pages.

"We're thrilled to welcome Empire PRO as an official distributor of Mackie professional audio products,” said Matt Redmon, Mackie's director of channel marketing. “Empire PRO's professionalism and their love of technology is a big part of what makes them a success, and their solid expertise in all things pro audio makes them an invaluable partner for us, as well as for our dealers."

Mackie products are available to authorized dealers by contacting Empire Pro sales at sales@empirepro.com, or calling 866-748-5200.