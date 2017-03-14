LG Enhances Control Compatibility with Crestron Connected Certification

More than 50 commercial displays from LG Electronics have earned Crestron Connected certification for enhanced control system compatibility.

By joining forces with Crestron Electronics, LG has created a broad portfolio of digital signage monitors designed to provide customers a higher level of integration convenience and reliability. To date, eight series of LG digital signage displays available worldwide–in 32- to 65-inch class sizes–are certified as Crestron Connected. Other models are undergoing certification testing.

Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, said, “Crestron Connected certified LG products will both help further strengthen our relationships with end-customers and advance compatibility and usability throughout the industry for state-of-the-art, fully customizable technologies.”

The Crestron Connected certification further enhances LG’s presence in the corporate, retail, government, higher education, and hospitality markets.

As part of the Crestron Connected program, LG is embedding Crestron control software into its commercial displays, which allows certified partners to natively connect, communicate, and monitor activity from one central location. Because each display can be connected directly to the Crestron Network and recognized as a native Crestron device, customers will be able to seamlessly monitor and manage their LG displays through any web-enabled computer or mobile device without the use of an external control system. LG commercial displays also can show emergency messaging from Crestron controls.

“Together, LG and Crestron are transforming the digital signage market,” said Robert Bavolacco, program manager, Crestron Electronics. “Crestron’s seamless workflow among audio visual equipment, environmental accessories and IT technologies set the Gold Standard for control interoperability, perfectly complementing LG’s leadership in display technologies.”

The Crestron Connected certification program covers seven AV vertical market categories: digital signage, projectors, monitors, audio/video receivers, and flat-panel TVs. Products with Crestron Connected software can connect simply to enterprise networks through a standard Ethernet cable, Wi-Fi, or Crestron’s infiNET EX Wireless Gateway.