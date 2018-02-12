Leyard and Planar Expand DirectLight Line With 0.7mm Model

The What: At ISE, Leyard and Planar expanded their Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System product line to include what the companies say is the smallest fine-pitch LED video wall display in the industry, a pixel pitch of 0.7 millimeters.

The What Else: The Leyard DirectLight 0.7 millimeter display provides high-resolution images at the closest viewing distance. The Leyard DirectLight 0.7 allows for 4K and 8K resolution video walls in smaller spaces, matching the pixel density seen in traditional control room video walls but with a completely seamless and uniform image. With the addition of a 2.5 millimeter model, customers now have a wide range of options from which to build high resolution LED video walls tailored to the resolution requirements of almost any indoor environment.

“As the market leader in the growing fine-pitch LED video display industry, we continue to set the standard with groundbreaking advancements and industry-leading design,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product management at Leyard and Planar. “We’ve been working hard to tailor our displays to meet every customer need, and we’re pleased to showcase our trailblazing technology to the AV industry at ISE 2018.”

The Bottom Line: The Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System is a family of seamless, fine-pitch LED video wall displays that allow for slim, wall-mounted, front-service installations in indoor environments, delivering high resolution and clarity with reliability. Leyard DirectLight incorporates the Leyard DriveSense technology delivering high pixel density with greater power efficiency.