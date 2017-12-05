L-Acoustics Expands East Coast Team, Opens NYC Office

L-Acoustics' new Midtown Manhattan office L-Acoustics has opened a new office in Midtown Manhattan and added Sandy Macdonald to the sales team, increasing the company’s commitment to the professional audio industry on the Eastern seaboard, and particularly the Broadway market.

The new office space, inaugurated in October, offers the capacity for trainings and meetings and will be home to the growing L-Acoustics East Coast support team. The first training, L-Acoustics System Fundamentals, was held in the new space on October 30. Located within walking distance to Penn Station and several high-profile venues with L-Acoustics installations, the new East Coast headquarters will be easy to access, as well as provide close proximity to the important Broadway industry.

The appointment of Sandy Macdonald as L-Acoustics sales manager, Musical and Theater reinforces the L-Acoustics East Coast team, which includes Scott Pizzo, regional sales manager and Jesse Stevens, applications engineer.

Sandy Macdonald is a well-known figure in the professional audio industry, having spent the past 12 years managing sales in the Northeast for Meyer Sound. Macdonald will be coordinating efforts with Jesse Stevens, who spearheads application support for Broadway designers and certified providers for L-Acoustics in the region. The duo will ensure that L-Acoustics and its L-ISA immersive solutions are available to Broadway sound designers as well as provide local support to theater sound design consulting firms in the tri-state area.

Sandy Macdonald “The East Coast market is particularly diverse and demanding,” Pizzo said. “Over the past few years, we have successfully built a solid presence in high-profile venues, festivals, and corporate and movie premiere events in the Northeast region and New York City in particular. Those partnerships will now be reinforced by our permanent office presence and expanded with the addition of Sandy, who brings a wealth of premium sound experience and theater market knowledge to L-Acoustics.”

L-Acoustics has seen an uptick in usage on Broadway recently, with productions like Warpaint, Bandstand, and most recently, the one-man show Springsteen on Broadway. Meanwhile, Spring 2018 will see two projects landing on Broadway with L-Acoustics systems: Mean Girls, a musical written by and based on the Tina Fey movie, and Escape to Margaritaville, a musical exploration of the Jimmy Buffet canon.