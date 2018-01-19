Hall Research Introduces Economical USB and HDMI Extender

The What: Hall Research has launched the EX-HDU HDMI and USB extender, comprised of a single-gang wall plate sender and compatible receiver.

The What Else: The product uses a single Cat-5/6 cable to carry signals up to 200 feet. HDMI audio is extracted and is provided both as analog stereo and multichannel digital. The receiver can also be used to control other equipment by providing programmable contact closure I/O, RS-232, and IR outputs. Receivers with LAN connectivity are also available offering integrated user configurable web GUI and IP control.

The patent pending wall plate gets its power from the receiver via the same UTP cable and for convenience integrates a USB hub with two USB ports. The plug-and-play extender does not require driver installation and is compatible with all PCs, MACs, and Android devices.

The receiver provides HDMI video, stereo analog audio, four USB ports, IR emitter, terminal strip with RS-232 output, and four programmable digital I/O ports. A mini-USB port is also provided for uploading user-defined configuration for applications where the receiver is used as a room control system.

Users can upload RS-232 commands to the EX-HDU to control other equipment such as turning a projector on and off. Commands can be triggered automatically by detecting video, activated manually via the buttons on web GUI, or by sensing open and close contact events on the I/O ports. For example, a simple toggle switch can be connected remotely to activate RS-232 or IR commands for turning projectors on and off. Each of the I/O ports can be configured to act as an input or output. When an I/O port is configured as output, it can be used to lower or raise a motorized projector screen.

Free PC software is provided for advanced users to configure system behavior or to upload control commands.

The Bottom Line: The EX-HDU provides an ideal solution for use in budget-constrained K-12 education market, where interactive projectors or whiteboards are commonplace.