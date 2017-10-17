Genesis Integration Acquires Audability

Genesis Integration, an SCN Top 50 firm, has acquired integrator Audability with the aim of increasing its national reach to 10 locations across Canada, including the Sono Video offices in Quebec. The move is part of Genesis’ strategy of providing the highest level of service possible and focusing on building stronger, long-term relationships with customers, vendors, and partners.

“This is all about synergy, with both Genesis and Audability bringing different skillsets and experiences,” said Kelly McCarthy, president of Genesis Integration. “This will propel us forward to become a much stronger force in the audiovisual and collaboration marketplace.”

Together, Genesis and Audability’s combined focus will bring added value and depth of offerings to their client base. “We are integrating the combined talents of two companies making one great company with exceptional capabilities,” said Audability CEO, Andrew Turner. “Being Canadian owned and operated, we have a unique understanding of this country and the needs of our customers.”