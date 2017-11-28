Finding Your 'Word of the Year'

Megan A. Dutta

As we close out 2017, I’m sure many of us #AVTweeps are racking our brains and thinking about ways to better ourselves. Many of us will be writing down resolutions to start on January 1. Lose those extra pounds, hit the gym every day, write the great American novel, live in the moment—the clichés go on and on.

But how many of us are going to forget our promises to ourselves by Spring? Odds are, most of your resolutions will fall to the wayside. Which is why, for the last several years, I haven’t made a resolution. Instead, I like to give myself a word of the year. I take all my plans and challenges and roll them into one.

My 2018 word will be EXPLORE. Next year, I’m going to travel more. I’ve always said I want to see all 50 states before I’m 50. As of now, I have 12 left to see. And let’s not forget outside the U.S.; I’ll see all of you at ISE in Amsterdam. I’m going to take advantage of my time “across the pond” and stop in a few European cities.

Besides the most obvious travel definition of exploring, I’m also going to apply the word to increasing my brain power. I’m going to explore new subjects and read more about things I don’t know. I plan to step outside of my usual mysteries, biographies, and beach reads. I’ll probably do a lot of exploring new (to me) technologies as I gear up to earn my CTS (shout-out to Hope Roth and Christa Bender who are leading my study group!).

Finally, I’m going to explore new relationships. I want to get to know more of my fellow AV geeks. I’ve been lucky enough to meet some amazing people through this industry. I want to expand my network and embrace the changes AVIXA is bringing; I want to learn more about people who design experiences, tech managers, and end users. So when you see me around, stop me for a chat! I’d love to hear more about what you do, what you’re passionate about, and what makes you unique.

Now that I’ve shared my word with you, I’m going to challenge all of you to do the same. Pick a word that describes your passion and work with that for 2018. Make it public so you are accountable for your commitment. Wish everyone a happy holiday and an amazing New Year!