Facebook Contest Celebrates John and Helen Meyer’s Sonic Love Story

Meyer Sound has launched a special social media contest as part of the continued celebration of the meeting of founders John and Helen Meyer 50 years ago during San Francisco’s famed Summer of Love.

The Meyer Sound Tie-Dyed Ticket Contest offers a Grand Prize in five professional categories for an all-expense paid visit for two to Berkeley, CA, to discover the magic of Meyer Sound. Entries should be made on the Meyer Sound Facebook page.

The contest categories are Touring (April), Theater (May), Architecture & Design (June), Performing Arts (July), and Cinema (August).

Each Grand Prize includes:

* Premium class air travel for two people

* Berkeley accommodations for three nights

* Behind the gates private tour of Meyer Sound with John Meyer, co-founder & president and John McMahon, vice president of solutions and strategy

* Current and developing Meyer Sound product demonstrations

* Private discussion meetings with select Meyer Sound gurus

* Private lunch or dinner with John & Helen Meyer, and others

* Bonus swag

Entry in each contest category (as above) will be open to professionals in the stated field that month. To be eligible to win, entrants must post on the Meyer Sound Facebook page, in the comments section under the appropriate contest category announcement, a one minute video (maximum) or 200 word statement (maximum) answering the following questions:

* Why would you love to visit the Meyer Sound factory?

* Why is Meyer Sound your top choice for… [category]?

* How did you discover Meyer Sound?

“It’s not every day you can celebrate a 50-year partnership, so we are celebrating all year long,” said Meyer Sound co-founder and executive vice president Helen Meyer. “John and I continue to enjoy our sonic love story every day, and we want to give back to those who have been part of the journey with us. We will be traveling extensively to all parts of the globe this year, but we also want to welcome our extended family of customers and future customers to Berkeley to be part of this celebration.”

Entries in each category will be judged on their content and creativity. The number of likes on each entry post will also be considered. John and Helen Meyer will select each winner, with the help of Meyer Sound experts in the related category. Winners will be announced on the first day of the month that follows the category eligibility month. Grand Prizes must be redeemed within eight months of notification, and in coordination with Meyer Sound staff and schedule availability of the principals. Additionally, each category entry with the most likes will receive a People’s Choice Award consisting of a deluxe Meyer Sound swag bag.

No purchase or obligation is required to enter this contest. Participants in this contest must be at least 18 years old and work in the field of the relevant industry category. Participants understand and agree that Meyer Sound may use their text or video posts for this contest for promotional purposes.